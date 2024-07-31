Taylor Swift reflects on her ‘magical’ Munich show: Photos

Taylor Swift gives a peek into her memorable Munich show: Pics

Taylor Swift is overwhelmed with gratitude after performing in Munich, calling it “a magical experience”.



On July 31, the Cruel Summer hit-maker shared a glimpse of her amazing show in a carousel of photos posted on Instagram.

“What a magical experience it was playing in Munich,” she wrote in the caption.

The Blank Space crooner said, “The crowds of 74,000 people a night in the stadium were so passionate, and so generous to us.”

Taylor also mentioned about a huge park behind the stadium, stating, “I had no idea before I got to Munich that there’s a huge park behind the stadium, but around 50,000 people came out and listened to the show from the hillside both nights.”

The songstress also thanked the crowd who participated in the show, as she dished, “I’ve been watching so many videos of the crowds out there fully participating in the show from afar, all that joy.”



“I’m feeling really grateful for the unexpected memories this tour has created,” she reflected.

In the end, Taylor also revealed “11 shows were left on the European leg of the tour,” as she added, “kicking off August with 3 shows in Warsaw!”

Earlier, Taylor wrote a heartfelt statement after Southport attack on children where she conveyed her “sympathies” to the victims of the tragic incident which occurred on July 29.