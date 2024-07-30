Hugh Jackman overwhelmed with emotion as he celebrates major achievement

Hugh Jackman overcome with emotion as 'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops global box office.

Hugh Jackman was seen breaking down in tears while celebrating the success of his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which has become the number one movie worldwide.

The Sydney-born actor, was visibly emotional when he discovered the film's box office triumph while reading news on his phone in a video shared on Twitter.



In the video, Jackman initially chuckled upon learning the film's success, then exclaimed, “Oh my god,” as he was overcome with happy tears. He was seen wiping away tears before letting out a deep sigh of relief.

Jackman also took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a graphic of his Wolverine character lounging on a couch with a framed image that read, "Number one movie in the world."

He captioned the post, "Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!"

The film achieved significant box office success, earning AU $10 million domestically on its opening weekend and setting a record for the highest-grossing R-rated weekend opening of all time.

In recent interviews, he revealed that his children, Oscar and Ava, were a major inspiration for his decision to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in this film.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Jackman shared, "I had been talking to my kids about their dreams and what they want to do with their lives.

I realized I should ask myself the same question: if I could do anything, what would it be?"