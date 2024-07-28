Meghan Markle ‘will not miss’ Invictus Games despite security concerns

Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK for the 2027 Invictus Games, will also be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently embroiled in a security battle with the UK Home Office, has only travelled solo to his home country since September 2022, claiming that it is not safe for his family to travel.

However, despite the security matters, royal author Christopher Andersen claimed to Fox News Digital that it is unlikely that the Duchess will not make an appearance at the games.

“There’s zero chance of Meghan missing the Invictus Games,” he told the outlet. “I guess that she will be there, briefly, but without [their children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

While the author suggests that the former Suits actress will be in attendance, he also insists that it might just be very brief since the security concerns are real.

He continued, “Meghan and Harry’s security concerns are legitimate, but the rest of the royal family doesn’t see it that way. Neither do the British courts.”

Andersen explained that the U.K. feels that the Sussexes are “no longer working royals, and therefore are not entitled to state-funded police protection.”

Of the ongoing case, for which the Duke has already lost an appeal, “Harry has one more legal appeal left, but that’s a long shot.”

Meghan last travelled to UK to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. Meanwhile, Prince Harry appeared solo for the historic Coronation of King Charles in May 2023.