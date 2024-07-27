Prince Harry frames battle as service: 'Royal Family, media need each other'

The expert also contrasted Harry's approach to the media with his brother Prince William

A royal expert has suggested that Prince Harry's recent interview is part of a "national soap opera" following his appearance in an ITV documentary.

The Duke of Sussex spoke with ITV for the new program Tabloids on Trial, where he discussed his conflict with the British press. During the interview, Harry asserted that the media played a role in the royal family's rift and described his struggle as a "service."



Speaking about the family's "service", royal commentator Richard Palmer said: "They have an important constitutional role, but also it's a bit of a national soap opera.

"And so they've all had their times when they've been the person out of favour, the person who the public thinks is not the popular one.

"So they were all sympathetic up to a point, but they didn't see the sense in picking a fight with national newspapers, with the media in in general.

"The Royal Family needs the media as much as the media needs the Royal Family."

