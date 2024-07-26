Jennifer Aniston reunites with Courteney Cox in honorary birthday tribute

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Courteney Cox's longtime boyfriend's birthday

Jennifer Aniston celebrated Courteney Cox’s longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid’s personal milestone in a recent social media update.

The 55-year-old actress, who is best known for her role in 90s’ sitcom Friends, wished her co-star’s boyfriend on his 48th birthday.

This came after Cox, who has dated the Snow Patrol artist since 2013, took to her Instagram to mark McDaid’s big day in a sweet post on Wednesday, July 24.

The Scream alum shared a carousel of photos of herself and her boyfriend, including glimpses of their sweet moments during a tropical getaway.

In other photos, McDaid was spotted performing and pulling-off a guitar.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything. I love you always J. PS. He threw it back."

Aniston rushed to the comments section, joining the celebration as she wrote, "Happy Birthday JMD!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to extend their greetings for the birthday boy.

One fan commented, "You guys are the cutest! Happy birthday Johnny."

Another chimed in, adding, "Happy birthday Johnny! I can still hear your sweet voice lovin up my friend at her birthday. You are the best."