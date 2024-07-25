(Clockwise) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja pose with Pakistan's flag in Islamabad, on July 25, 2024. — PM's Office

The federal cabinet launched the "Huramat-e-Parcham Campaign" in response to protesters attacking the Pakistani embassy in Germany and removing the national flag.

The federal ministers Thursday released their pictures along with the Pakistani flag on social media.



The federal ministers also wrote messages of love and affection for the national flag on social media platforms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and other ministers also released pictures on social media with the national flag.

In his post on social media, Tarar said, "Chand Roshan Chamakta Sitara Rahey, Sab Se Oncha Yeh Jhanda Hamara Rahey", and said it was a clear message to the enemies of Pakistan.

Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also released pictures with the national flag and the message "Pakistan Zindabad’"

Tarar appealed to political activists, journalists, intellectuals, teachers, lawyers, doctors, farmers, labourers, students, businessmen, Pakistanis abroad and Pakistani youth to be a part of the "Hurmat Percham Campaign".

He said that the flag of Pakistan was a symbol of national identity and sovereignty which represented the unity and solidarity of the nation.

He said that the coming month August was the month of Pakistan’s independence, and the "Hurmat-e-Percham" campaign would continue.