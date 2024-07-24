Meghan Markle in trouble after Prince Harry's big U-turn

Meghan Markle has reportedly been unimpressed with her husband Prince Harry's new bombshell decision.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be in hot water after Harry's announcement to take the Invictus Games to the UK.

The former Suits star is predicted to miss out Harry's major event in Birmingham due to security fears as the Duke has lost High Court challenge over police protection.

Meghan has previously suggested as she will never return to Harry's birth country following her exit from the royal family with Harry. There were claims that Meghan wanted Harry to hold his Games in New York.

However, Harry has made the announcement, saying: "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027."



US commentator Lee Cohen, in conversation to GBN America, predicted that the Duchess will "make an excuse" not to attend, leaving the Duke to return to the UK solo once again.

Sharing his thoughts on the next Invictus Games, Cohen told host Nana Akua: "From all of the accounts that I've read, Harry will be coming solo without Meghan."

Highlighting reports in the Telegraph, which suggested that the Duchess would not be attending the games due to "security concerns" in the UK, Cohen criticised Meghan for making "excuses" for not returning to Britain.



Cohen added: "Meghan made the excuse, as she often has, that she would be skipping due to security concerns."

Nana appeared poking fun at Meghan as she reacted: "Security concerns? She's living in the United States, where people bear arms all the time. We saw what almost happened to Donald Trump, and thank goodness he's still with us."

"People can't wilfully carry guns in this country. It doesn't work like that."



Meghan is expected to attend the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver, Canada.