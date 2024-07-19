Simone Biles' emotional documentary series released on Netflix

A new documentary series about Simone Biles' life has been released on Netflix. The series, Simone Biles: Rising, followed her return to gymnastics ahead of the Olympics in Paris.

Simone Biles is a renowned gymnast and has won numerous medals, including four gold medals at the Olympics.

However, she withdrew from some events in the previous Olympics due to mental health concerns.

The documentary explores her life, including her family and her experiences with abuse by the former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Viewers have found the series emotional so far.

One person wrote: "[Simone] got me over here in TEARS! She's an overcomer. Y'all turn on Netflix." Whilst another viewer tweeted: "Crying watching the first 5 minutes of the Simone Biles thing on Netflix bro why am I so sensitive."

Alongside a crying emoji, a third fan said in a post this week: "'People put me on these pedestals and I'm begging to just be human' I've lost track of how many times I cried during the [Simone] series on Netflix, my god is it good!"

Someone said: "I'm not even halfway thru episode 1 of Simone Biles: Rising documentary on Netflix, and I'm in tears." One fan wrote: "This documentary was so emotional and inspiring. I think we all need to remind ourselves athletes go through hard time too and they are humans."

"4 minutes in to Simone Biles' Netflix series and I'm already so emotional. I know I will be bawling my eyes out in Paris during all-around final, everything she's been through, the inspiration that she is. Man this sport. Simone is truly a 'once in a lifetime athlete'," someone else tweeted.

A synopsis for the new docuseries teases: "[Simone] has unfinished business. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was one of the biggest stories leading into the Games. But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned.

"And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage – forcing her to withdraw from the competition. Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up."

It concludes: "Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done - be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises."