Angelina Jolie's empowering kids with independence from a young age

Angelina Jolie is influenced by her own upbringing, believed in fostering independence early on, encouraging the children to take responsibility for their own schedules.

Brad Pitt and Angie approached parenting differently during their marriage, leading to disagreements that contributed to their separation, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Brad and Angie had contrasting parenting styles," the insider explains.

"Brad, coming from a structured upbringing, favored more rules and guidance for the kids.

According to sources close to the family, both continue to prioritize their children despite their separation.

The former couple shares six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Recent reports indicate that Pitt has limited contact with his adult children.

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His interaction with the younger children has been more restricted lately due to his filming commitments," a source revealed. Currently, he is filming his upcoming racing movie F1 in Europe.

Despite their differences, Pitt and Jolie adhere to a custody agreement that grants Pitt visitation rights with their minor children.

Jolie initially filed for divorce in 2016, seeking sole physical custody of their kids.