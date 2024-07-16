King Charles' bold move sends shockwaves amid warnings

King Charles makes big change with bold decision

King Charles III has made a major change to his much-hyped royal tour after warnings.



The monarch's medical team has asked the 75-year-old to slow down and focus on health while executing his royal duties, forcing Buckingham Palace to make a big announcement about the King's next move.

The Place has confirmed that the King and Queen are heading off on a major tour this autumn but there will be a significant change to their schedule over health concerns.

The royals will visit Australia and Samoa in October, where they will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

The royals, who are invited by Australian government, will carry out engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales. However, their tour will not include a stop in New Zealand due to Charles's ongoing cancer treatment.

While it was previously hoped that the King would visit the island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, his doctors advised that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.



The Palace added: "In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.



"Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding."

The major change in his royal tour has left many concerned about the King's health and the future vision as it sent shock waves.



According to some royal commentators and historians, "King has made a bold decision by choosing Australia over New Zealand."

The couple's programme will be subject to doctors' advice, with any necessary modifications to be made on health grounds. A full itinerary is set to be announced in due course. However, CHOGM will bring together delegations from 56 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

It will be Charles and Camilla's first official visit to Australia of the King's reign. The couple's last trip Down Under was in 2018, when they represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games.

