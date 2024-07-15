Gwyneth Paltrow 'horrified' by Derek Blasberg's catastrophic' diarrhea

Gwyneth Paltrow's reaction to Derek Blasberg's Hamptons bathroom mishap.

Gwyneth Paltrow was reportedly taken aback when her longtime friend Derek Blasberg had an unfortunate mishap at her Hamptons residence, leading him to hastily depart the scene.

Despite the awkward incident, insiders suggest that Paltrow remains optimistic that they will find humor in the situation eventually.



Earlier this month, DailyMail.com revealed that the socialite and fashion journalist was responsible for the embarrassing ordeal initially hinted at in a popular gossip newsletter.

Since then, both parties have maintained a low profile, with sources indicating that the Goop founder feels remorseful and acknowledges the need to steer clear of socializing for now.

According to an exclusive source speaking to DailyMail.com, "Gwyneth hopes to one day look back and laugh about this with Derek, but at the moment, there is still considerable embarrassment.

They are both aware that any public appearance together or his return to her home could easily become the sole topic of discussion."

However, despite the awkward situation, both Paltrow and Blasberg are expected to remain friends in the future, although they may need some time before resuming their social interactions.

"It's not that they're not friends or won't be friendly in the future, it's just a bit awkward, and they both realize it's best to let some time pass before hanging out again," the source revealed.

"The likelihood of them reconciling and being friends again in the future is quite high – Gwyneth has moved past more challenging events in her life."

Regarding the public reaction to the incident, the source clarified that Paltrow and her circle of friends have taken it in stride, dismissing any suggestion that she might be seen negatively.

"Initially horrified, Gwyneth has since found humor in the situation and has had a good laugh about it," the source added.

"Most of her friends find it surprisingly funny and a bit gross, but their opinion of Gwyneth hasn't changed."