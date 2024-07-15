Kate Middleton shares first statement after Wimbledon appearance

Princess Kate lauded the football team of England for their 'determination' in her first statement after her headline-making appearance at 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.

On July 7, Kensington Palace released a photo featuring Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watching the nail-biting Euro Cup final between England and Spain.

The royal siblings can be seen wearing jerseys of England as they witness the thrilling football match.

However, Spain beat England 2-1 in the final Euro Cup 2024, leaving the royal family upset.

To boost the moral of the players, Catherine and Prince William released an official statement which reads, "@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C."

Earlier, William also issued a supportive message for team England after their big loss at the European Football Championships, Euro 2024.

The Prince of Wales wrote on the Wales's family official Instagram account, "This time it just was not meant to be. We are still so proud of you. Onwards @england. W."