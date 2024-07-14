Eminem moves Jelly Roll to tears after sampling his song ‘Save Me’

Jelly Roll called Eminem his ‘childhood hero’

Jelly Roll got to feature on his “childhood hero” Eminem’s new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce).

On the album’s concluding track, Save Me From Myself, the Rap God, 51, heavily sampled the country star’s 2020 song, Save Me.

Reacting to the collaboration, Jelly Roll, 39, took to his Instagram to reflect on what it meant to him.

“I always say my childhood hero’s lived somewhere between Willie Nelson and Eminem,” Jelly Roll, Born Jason Bradley DeFord, began in the lengthy caption.

“As a teenager (and still today), I could recite every song on the Slim Shady album, the Marshal Mathers album and the Eminem Show,” he continued.

The Grammy winner further opened up about how Em was his guiding light throughout his childhood trials and tribulations, including being jailed for the first out of many times at the age of 14.

“I related to every word Eminem wrote. I understand him and felt like he understood me, which was rare cause I spent most of my life being misunderstood,” he explained.

Jelly Roll continued, “So you can imagine how I felt when I got the call that Eminem would be sampling my song 'Save Me’ on his new album. And for him to use the song to discuss the other side of what could’ve happened if he would’ve allowed his demons to win brought me to tears.”

Besides Save Me, Jelly Roll and Eminem also collaborated on a live performance of Em’s song Sing For The Moment at the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central earlier this year.

