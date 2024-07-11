‘Inside Out 2’ dethrones ‘Incredibles 2’ from highest-grossing Pixar’s film

Inside Out 2 outperformed Incredibles 2 within just one month since its June 14 release

Inside Out 2 has officially become the highest-grossing movie in Pixar's history, surpassing the previous record held by Incredibles 2.



The Inside Out sequel has overtaken the Incredibles sequel’s box office earnings within just one month of release.

According to Variety, the emotions-laden film has earned $1.25 billion globally since its release on Friday, June 14, outperforming Incredibles 2’s $1.24 billion global box office record.

In addition to beating out the 2018 family action movie, Inside Out 2 has also clinched the fourth rank as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

That means only Frozen ($1.29 billion), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36 billion) and Frozen II ($1.45 billion) have made more than 2024’s family comedy.

The sequel quickly edged out the combined gross of 2015’s predecessor, which bagged $859 million worldwide.

Before adding this feat, the Walt Disney Company announced less than three weeks after the release of Inside Out 2 that it was the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Inside Out 2 is now one of only 11 animated movies to have crossed the $1 billion benchmark and the first film of any kind to achieve the milestone since Margot Robbie’s Barbie.