Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner brew friendship amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez seem to be becoming good friends amid the latter’s ongoing marriage issues with Ben Affleck.
According to a source that told Us Weekly, Garner, 52, has “been really friendly” with Lopez, 54, as the diva is steering through ups and downs in her relationship with Affleck, 51.
“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” the insider told the outlet, and revealed that Garner is becoming an “unexpected ally” to Lopez.
Garner and Affleck were married 2005 to 2018 and are parents to three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
The exes have stayed on good terms and maintained a friendly bond since their divorce, with Garner being “supportive” of Affleck through hard times, “prioritising his well-being and their co-parenting relationship.”
Lopez and Affleck have been facing rumours of issues in marriage since May, after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple had not been spotted together for almost two months.
At the time, a spy told Us Weekly that Affleck had moved out of their Los Angeles mansion “several weeks earlier.”
