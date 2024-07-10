Channing Tatum spills key tip for potential couples thinking about marriage

Channing Tatum gives valuable advice to couples who want to get married

Channing Tatum has recently spilled key tip for couples who are thinking about marriage.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Channing said, “It’s important to tackle the hardest possible creative project together.”

The actor will appear in a new movie, Blink Twice, which is a directorial debut of her now-fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

It is pertinent to mention that Channing and Zoë weren’t a couple before starting this thriller movie.

However, they both became friends first and then fell in love during filming.

“This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” stated The Lost City actor.

Channing advised, “If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

Speaking of Blink Twice, the Logan Lucky actor mentioned, “It was so hard to make the movie. Probably one of the hardest movies that I've worked on… for a lot of different reasons.”

“But when you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems,” he continued.

Channing added, "You're really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.”