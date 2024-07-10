Ryan Reynolds shares funny take on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 premiere

Ryan Reynolds on The Bachelorette season 21

Ryan Reynolds poured down some of his humour while sharing what he thinks of The Bachelorette season 21 premiere, alongside the latest Deadpool & Wolverine promo.



“Everyone seemed to like the Deadpool Bachelorette spot last night, but can we talk about the episode?” Reynolds, 47, wrote in the caption of the Bachelorette-themed Deadpool & Wolverine promo that he posted on his Instagram on Monday, during the July 8, episode.

“Thought Jenn made some strong choices, except for sending my countryman Brendan packing.”



“Marcus is easy on the eyes, Grant was a little much and the day trading thing, but I get it,” he added.

He further continued, “Two Sams will get confusing so slightly leaning towards Sam N. Jenn’s mom might have been the highlight and Melbourne, Australia, felt like a Hugh shout out so bit of a lowlight there.”

“Overall, great start. What was I talking about again?” Reynolds concluded his message.

The star shared his perspective alongside the new Deadpool & Wolverine promo on Monday, which featured him and Jackman, 55, as their superhero counterparts.



