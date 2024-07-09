Leonardo DiCaprio saves the day for tipsy partygoer in the Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio was not joined by his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at the lavish party

Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of a real-life hero during a holiday weekend bash in the Hamptons.

On Saturday night, the Oscar-winning actor, 49, was seen looking out for a heavily intoxicated guest at a party hosted by his close friend, hospitality guru Richie Akiva.

A party-goer told Page Six, “At one point Leo picked up a very drunk guy, and put him by a pole. The guy was literally falling over.”

The Titanic star then placed his hand on the pole to steady the man and instructed, “Stay there.” The inebriated guest reportedly complied and held onto the pole as asked.

DiCaprio, who was at the event with his close friend Tobey Maguire, enjoyed the night while his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, 26, was in Capri, Italy, working on a Dolce and Gabbana ad campaign with actor Theo James.

Despite her absence, DiCaprio seemed to have no shortage of attention.

“All the girls were surrounding Leo,” another attendee observed.

A source confirmed that DiCaprio and Ceretti are still very much an item. The couple was last seen together in May at a Rolling Stones concert, dispelling any rumors of a split.