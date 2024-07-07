PM Shehbaz touches down in Karachi on one-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaches Karachi on July 7, 2024. —Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday reached Karachi, where he will hold meeting with the businessmen involved in import and export as well as take important decisions about improvements at the seaport.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister would meet important leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the city.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said PM Shehbaz would preside over a meeting of the businessmen in the port city.

Sindh CM Shah would also participate in the meeting, the sources said.

During the visit, he would be briefed about the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim, the PMO said.

As per the PMO, he will visit the Karachi seaport to review its operations. On this occasion, he is expected to make crucial decisions regarding improvements at the port as well.

“A briefing will be given to the prime minister pertaining to the increase in national income and facilities for the business community,” it said.

It said the premier would take some important decisions regarding trade through the port after he would be given a briefing regarding the reforms in the export and import sectors.