'Great British Bake Off' alum Dawn Hollyoak breathes her last at 61

Great British Bake Off star Dawn Hollyoak passes away at 61

Great British Bake Off star Dawn Hollyoak died at the age of 61, raising concerns about cause of death.



On Friday, July 5, the former IT manager’s family announced her death on Instagram in a heartfelt message that read: "It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn.”

“Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!"

Her fellow contestants were quick to react to the sad news, including Paul Hollywood, Carole Edwards, and George Aristidou.

Hollywood was quick to offer his condolences as he wrote: "I'm so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family a lovely lady x."

While Edwards, who quit the show a week before Dawn, wrote: "I will miss my friend terribly, a beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won't be the same without you. Sending all my love to the family. Xx."

In addition, George mourned the loss of the deceased in a comment that read: "We never did get to make them koupes Dawn…Absolutely gutted to hear this very sad news. RIP and my condolences to all your family and friends x."

For the unversed, Dawn was the sixth baker to quit in the 2022 series of the iconic baking show.