Punjab mulls stringent measures to ensure peace during Muharram

A large number of mourners participate in 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Rawalpindi on July 29, 2023. — APP

LAHORE: Owing to security concerns during the month of Muharram, the Punjab government has decided to take strict measures to ensure peace, announcing a ban on pillion riding and seeking army deployment.

The development comes amid concerns over the law and order situation in the province and a demand by the authorities to suspend social media platforms for a few days.

In a notification, issued by the Punjab Home Department, the exhibition of weapons in public places without permission has also been banned along with the establishment of pickets on the roofs of the buildings located along the procession routes.

Also, storing stones, bricks and glass bottles on the roofs of buildings around the procession routes has also been prohibited during Muharram which is expected to start from July 8.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s administration sought the services of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers to assist the Punjab police in performing security duties as well.

The provincial government, as per Punjab Home Department spokesperson, has requisitioned 69 companies of the Pakistan Army, whereas 81 Pakistan Rangers companies have been sought from 1st to 12th Muharram.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioners have been given the authority to gag and ban individuals responsible for igniting sectarianism and hatred in the society, he added.

Similarly, the administration has been asked to share details of locations where mobile signals need to be jammed around Majaalis and processions.

It is pertinent to know that provincial governments, including Punjab, have requested the federal government to suspend social media platforms for one week to curb the spread of hate material on the internet.

In a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order, as per the letter of the provincial home department, the government has decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram from 6 to 11 Muharram.

However, the federal government has not yet taken any decision to suspend internet services during Muharram, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior said a day earlier.