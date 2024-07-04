Gerard Butler sparks romance rumours with 25-year younger Penny Lane

Gerard Butler in love with Penny Lane: More inside

Gerard Butler has recently sparked romance rumours with Penny Lane, who is 25 years younger than the actor.



In the photos shared via The Sun, the couple appeared in high spirits as the couple was spotted enjoying a stroll through Primrose Hill. The pair were seen giggling over a drink outside a local pub

Earlier this year, Penny was voted Sports Illustrated Rookie of 2024 and shares an array of raunchy snaps over on her Instagram.

Penny started modelling at 16 and struggled with the pressure to maintain a size zero figure. She took a break due to her mental and physical health and finally became a certified health coach. Penny had also acted a small part in the Justice League franchise

Before Penny, Gerard was in a nine-year relationship with real estate investor and interior designer Morgan Brown.

They called off their romance in March 2021 after parting ways in August 2020.

At the time, Gerard said, “I went through a break-up during corona so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that's been very hard, much harder than I thought.”

Interestingly, the pair were later seen packing the PDA in April 2021 and subsequently in January 2023.

The couple were rumoured to have been involved in an off-screen rendezvous while filming the movie, as the source alleged that they enjoyed kisses between scenes and spent free time in Jennifer Aniston’s trailer, but at the time Gerard insisted they were just friends.

The actor also dated Jessica Biel after meeting her on the set of his movie, Playing For Keeps and reportedly told RadarOnline back in 2012 that she was “the one that got away”.