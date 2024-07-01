Joseph Quinn lauds ‘Gladiator II’ director Ridley Scott: ‘A world builder’

Joseph Quin shares his surreal experience working with favourite director Ridley Scott

Joseph Quinn praised Ridley Scott, the director of the upcoming movie Gladiator II.

In a conversation with Men’s Health Magazine, the Fantastic Four actor, slated to play Human Torch in the MCU movie, shed light on his working experience with Scott, 86.

"He is a world builder," Quinn, 30, began to rave over Scott, who will marked his 87th birthday in November. "He creates these films that utterly transport you, and that is a very rare thing to be able to do."

The Stanger Things star listed his favourite films by Scott that he loved watching with his father, including Blade Runner, Gladiator, Thelma and Louise, American Gangster, and "obviously" Alien.

"There’s such a variety in that body of work that indicates the calibre of director that he is," Quinn continued, "And the kind of creativity that he’s able to harness and weaponise."

"He conducts himself with such a vigour and thirst, for life and also filmmaking, still—he just loves it, and that is very infectious," he said of Scott, adding, "Working with him… I was never expecting to do that, obviously, and so I was incredibly grateful."

"It was a very rare experience as a human being to bear witness to ancient Rome. He built ancient Rome! Not a lot of people can do that—Ridley Scott can," exclaimed Quinn, who stars in the Gladiator sequel alongside Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Fred Hechinger, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.

Gladiator II is scheduled to release on November 15 internationally and November 22 in the US and Canada.