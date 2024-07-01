Amanda Holden sparks heated debate about Harry, Meghan: 'press makes so much'

Meghan has also ventured into business with her new brand, American Riviera Orchard

Amanda Holden shared her candid views on the public perception surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Britain's Got Talent judge commented after Graham Norton suggested that people simply want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "live their lives" in Montecito, California.

Norton had questioned on a previous episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen whether the average Briton is concerned about Harry and Meghan's decisions, noting they had gone against the expectations of Prince William and Princess Kate.



Norton expressed his doubts about public interest, saying: "Do regular people care that much? I don't think they do.

"I think they just think let them live their lives."

On Heart Breakfast, Holden brought up Graham's comments and agreed with him, stating: "I think you're right. I think the press makes so much of it but none of us really care."

Her co-host Jamie Theakston chimed in: "I think we don't care that much."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020, moving their family from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to the US.

Since their departure, the couple has been embroiled in controversy through various personal endeavours, including Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and their revealing Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.

