Emma Roberts shares major life lesson she has learned from Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts reveals she's inspired by her Hollywood actress Julia Roberts' mode of life

Emma Roberts has recently shared a major life lesson she learned from her aunt and Hollywood beauty Julia Roberts.



Speaking with Stellar Magazine, the American Horror Story star said, “When we're together, we're a pretty normal family.”

“She's taught me anything, it's nothing to do with the business but more how to have a family unit and a normal life within this business,” stated the 33-year-old.

Emma revealed that Julia gave importance to her children and family above her Hollywood career.

“She's always put being a mum first and I really admire that about her, especially now that I'm a mum; I observed that about her from a young age, and [it] always stuck with me,” explained the Wild Child actress

Earlier, Emma appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast and discussed about being labelled a “nepo baby”.

Emma, who is the daughter of Eric Roberts, mentioned, “I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing.”

“I don't really see people calling out sons of famous actors - not that they should be called out,” continued the Madame Web actress.

Emma noted, “I don't think anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dream.”

Meanwhile, the Scream Queens actress added, explained that people shouldn't assume that the offspring of the rich and famous didn't have to work hard to get where they are.