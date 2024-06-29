Naomi Watts shares dancing daughter’s video from family's Paris getaway

Naomi Watts captures her younger daughter dancing in Paris' streets at night

Naomi Watts offered her fans some glimpse from her family getaway to Paris.

On Friday, June 28, the Feud star took to her Instagram stories to post some videos and pictures from the trip.

In one video, she captured her 15-year-old daughter, Kai, doing an impromptu dance to melodious live music in the street with her friend.

The video appeared to be filmed by the 55-year-old British actress taking a stroll through the French capital’s street at night with family, recording a street musician playing Violin.

She then shifted the camera to her younger daughter, sporting a black cropped t-shirt paired with blue jeans and sneakers, and her gal pal held to each other's hands while spinning around

"Evenings in Paris," she overlaid the text on the video.

In the following slide, the King Kong actress shared a brief black-and-white clip of the Eiffel Tower sparkling in the night.

"Never gets old," she wrote in the video set to the tune of Edith Piaf's song, La Vie En Rose.

Watts shares children Kai and Sasha, 16, with ex Liev Schreiber. The parents of two ended their 11-year relationship in 2016.