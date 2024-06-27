Karachi weather update: Met Office forecasts rain in city today

Clouds darken the Karachi sky in this undated photo. — Online/File

KARACHI: As citizens continue to reel under scorching high temperatures in the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said that the country's financial hub is likely to witness rains from today.

Karachi has been gripped by extreme heat for the past couple of days with mercury rising up to 42°C, while the "feels-like" temperature exceeding 50°C earlier this week.

The city has witnessed an increase in the number of heatstroke victims, scores of which have been admitted to various hospitals across the city in recent days.

The prevailing weather in Karachi is driven by various factors including, but not limited to, increasing urbanisation and lack of green cover which has had adverse effects on its climate.

However, the Met Office said that there is a possibility of rain in the city's suburbs along with other areas in the afternoon or evening today.

Predicting hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours in the metropolis, it said the city's temperature is likely to remain between 36°C to 38°C.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature has been recorded at 31°C with 73% humidity levels.

Furthermore, a private weather station has also issued a forecast of light to moderate rain in some areas in Karachi along with other cities in Sindh namely Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroz and Dadu.

It also said that there are high chances of rains in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi and other areas from today till Friday (tomorrow).

A day earlier, the metropolitan city witnessed a dust storm in various urban areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall from June 26 to July 1 in various parts of the Sindh province.

The Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country and are likely to enter upper parts from Thursday, as thundershowers with gusty winds are making their way in parts of Sindh and other provinces.