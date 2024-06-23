Prince William holds greater respect for King Charles than Prince Harry

King Charles finds it difficult to forgive Harry after he made several allegations against royal family

Prince William shows more respect for King Charles than Prince Harry does.



According to a royal expert the monarch is struggling to let go of his grudge against Prince Harry, despite his love for his son.

A recent report indicates that while the King clearly adores Harry, he finds it difficult to forgive him for the revelations in his memoir, Spare.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen believes it may be impossible for Charles to move past what he perceives as Harry's indiscretions. The situation is further complicated by Harry's criticism of Camilla, the expert added.

Talking to Fox News Digital, Anderson said that "no criticism" of Camilla could be deemed acceptable and that “unfortunately for Harry” he has said “some pretty devastating things about her.”

He said: "Prince Harry made it clear that he felt she was the villain in the piece.

"I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that." He added that Harry still "resents" Camilla and that until that is resolved the Duke “is on his own."

The report comes after Royal commentator Lizzie Cundy hit out at Harry after he decided not to mark Father's Day with a public message for his father.

She said: “I thought it was very poignant that Prince William sent this beautiful post. It shows the bond they still have and the respect he has for his father, and there’s Harry, very noticeably absent.

Talking to GBN America Lizzie continued: "Let’s not forget, this is a 75-year-old man suffering with cancer, going on with all his duties, at Trooping the Colour he was stood there in the pouring rain. You just think, ‘Wow, this man is absolutely incredible’, he is everything Harry isn’t."

Lizzie then gave her damning verdict that Harry's behaviour has gone too far and while she did admit nobody knows if the Duke of Sussex celebrated his father in private, his actions are beyond reproach in her view.

She concluded: “Harry just seems to have lost the plot. And how hurtful indeed not to even send a Father’s Day message. We don’t know if he did it privately.

“Normally, Harry and Meghan are very vocal, but if they can’t post a Father’s Day message, that’s unforgivable.”



