Buckingham Palace welcomes Taylor Swift on Prince William's birthday

Buckingham Palace echoes with Taylor Swift’s hit 'Shake It Off' on Prince William's birthday

Buckingham Palace welcomed pop superstar Taylor Swift to London on Prince William's birthday, celebrating the singer's arrival in style.



The Palace's military band went viral as it performed a rendition of Taylor Swift’s hit "Shake It Off" and titled it Changing of the Guard ahead of popstar's performance.

Royal family's official social media accounts also shared the video of heartwarming performance of the band at Buckingham Palace with caption: "Can’t stop, won’t stop grooving."

In the stunning clip, the formal band is seen standing forecourt of Buckingham Palace while playing trumpets, saxophones and other wind instruments. The royal family's Taylor-themed clip attracted massive praise from music lovers.



The popstar will perform three gigs at London's Wembley Stadium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a part of her global Eras tour before returning to the UK in August for another five dates.



Taylor Swift's Friday show seems to be a birthday tribute to future King William who turned 42 on the same day (June 21, 2024).

