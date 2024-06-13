PM meets Fazl in bid to mend political ties

In his bid to invite Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the ruling coalition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday proposed the formation of a committee to resolve political issues through collaborative efforts.
The premier, therefore, visited the veteran politician's residence in Islamabad today, as part of his efforts to woo the JUI-F.
Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl continues to reject the outcome of the February 8 general elections after his party suffered an embarrassing loss. The senior politician has repeatedly termed the polls "rigged".
According to a statement released by the PM's Office on Thursday, the premier visited Maulana's residence to inquire about his well being.
In his meeting with the JUI-F chief, PM Shehbaz acknowledged the veteran politician's role in promoting peaceful struggle to protect democratic values as well as appreciated his religious services for the nation.
Addressing a presser in Multan last month, the politician, whose party has remained a traditional ally of the PML-N but didn't join the government this time around, said that the country would constantly move towards "slavery' if the nation didn’t protect the votes.
Since his defeat in the polls, the JUI-F chief has also softened his stance towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that he doesn’t have any personal enmity with the Imran Khan-founded party.
Maulana Fazl has also spoke about negotiations with the PTI and encouraged an environment for talks.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is also PTI's president in the province, said that the party should benefit from Maulana Fazl's "experience".
