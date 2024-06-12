Eid ul Adha in Pakistan: Banks to remain closed for 4 days

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced Wednesday a three-day public holiday for banks on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.
"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June 2024 [Monday to Wednesday] being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha," said a press release issued by the central bank.
In line with the central bank's decision, all the financial institutions, including banks country-wide, witness a closure during this time.
The statement comes a day after the federal government announced Tuesday a three-day country-wide holiday for Eid ul Adha from June 17 to 19 after a summary forwarded by the Cabinet Division to the PM.
Pakistan will celebrate Eid ul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7 last week.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj and marks the Hajj pilgrimage.
With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for people to purchase cows, goats, sheep and camels for sacrifice.
