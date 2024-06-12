PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar (first left) and NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub pictured alongside Sunni Ittehad Council Chief Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza (first left) attend a press conference following their coalition in Islamabad on February 19, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary party meeting of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is currently underway to chalk out a strategy ahead of the budget 2024-25, slated to be presented by the federal government today, Geo News reported citing sources.

The meeting, being held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, will discuss budget speech, protest tactics and release of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Furthermore, a luncheon will also be held in honour of the members of the parliament.

The meeting will be attended by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza and PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser, Amir Dogar Ali Muhammad Khan, Zartaj Gul and all NA members of the alliance.

After lunch, the members would then leave for the Parliament House at 2pm.

The development comes as Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb is due to unveil the much-awaited Rs18.5 trillion budget today as the government aims to secure a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, according to a The News report.

PPP unhappy

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed reservations over the budgetary proposals finalised by the ruling Nawaz-led party for the FY25.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri said that the PPP’s parliamentary party held an important session under the chair of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the budget 2024-25.

The party lawmakers conveyed their reservations to the top leadership, Marri said.

“We are facing difficulties due to the federal government’s attitude towards the PPP,” said Marri, adding that her party would face a difficult situation if farmers are not given relief in the upcoming budget.

"We were hoping that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be aware of our position," Marri said. She added that the federal government did not meet those demands which were “agreed with the PPP”.

She announced that the PPP parliamentarians will gather, again, in another key session at 2:30 on Wednesday (today) to discuss the federal budget.

To a question, she reiterated that the Bilawal-led party was not going to join the PML-N government’s federal cabinet.