James Lafferty reminisces 'last shot' at acting with 'One Tree Hill' audition

James Lafferty played the role of Nathan Scott on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012

James Lafferty spilled some nostalgic tea tied to his One Tree Hill audition.

During an interview with People Magazine, the Tree Hill Raven player revealed that before nabbing the role of Nathan Scott on the drama from 2003 to 2012, he was ready to walk away from acting.

"When I got the audition for One Tree Hill — when I got the script it was originally called Ravens — and the role was a basketball player and he had an edge to him," Lafferty elaborated his role.

"And it was just an opportunity to do all these things that I would've just absolutely loved to do at that time in my life," Lafferty, who was 17 at the time of his audition added.

"It was my last shot at it," he continued, "I was just going to go to college if I didn't get this role, and I was going to go to Long Beach State and just do that for a while, and it ended up being the one that actually caught."

The 38-year-old actor explained, describing his innate feelings of that time, "It felt like fate."

Lafferty, who started acting at the age of 10, further recalled visiting the Warner Bros. offices, where he noticed photos of the Dawson's Creek cast on the walls, and thought to himself "it'd be so cool to be up there someday."