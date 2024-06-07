King Charles sends clear cut message to Prince Harry: 'never allowed back'

Frogmore Cottage was formerly the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles's dispute over Frogmore Cottage with Prince Andrew "sends a clear message" to Prince Harry, according to a royal commentator.

The 75-year-old King is reportedly urging his disgraced brother, the Duke of York, to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, after previously asking him to move into Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage was formerly the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their move to the US.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn claimed: "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once. It sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from royal duties four years ago.

However, he continued to pay rent at Frogmore Cottage for three years, even staying at the Windsor residence during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Harry and Meghan were later evicted from the cottage in 2023, following the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare.

As a result, the father-of-two has stayed in hotels during several recent trips to the UK.

Quinn continued to tell The Mirror: "It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style.

"And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter, William and Kate.

"Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir."

Prince Andrew was forced to step down as a working royal in 2019 following his disastrous Newsnight interview, where he discussed his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

He has remained living at his home Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2003, despite stepping back from public life.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Prince William live in Adelaide Cottage, a stone's throw away from Andrew's home.