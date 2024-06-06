Three killed, 12 wounded as coach catches fire in Balochistan's Lasbela

A coach catches fire in Lasbela, Balochistan. — Youtube/Geo News

After a coach caught fire in Wayaro area of Lasbela in Balochistan late Wednesday night, three passengers lost their lives and another 12 were injured, said the police and rescuers on Thursday.



The deputy commissioner of Balochistan’s Lasbela district told Geo News that the bus was travelling from Karachi to Quetta when it caught fire near the Uthal tehsil.

The cause of the fire was a motorcyclist carrying petrol and then reportedly colliding with the coach.

Additionally, in order to save their lives, 12 of the 28 passengers jumped from the windows of the coach after it caught fire, as per the rescuers. However, these passengers were wounded and then taken to the Civil Hospital Uthal for medical treatment.

The wounded passengers were also admitted to a trauma centre in Karachi, as per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela.

The incident blocked the Karachi-Quetta highway as well as disrupted the traffic flow for two hours, stated the police.