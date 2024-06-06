Prince William never fails to impress King Charles, moving one step ahead of Prince Harry

During his address, William proudly wore several medals

Prince William consistently earns King Charles' admiration with his sense of responsibility and the way he conducts himself ahead of his brother, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales joined the monarch and Queen Camilla at the 80th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth today. The royals were accompanied by leading politicians and veterans for the moving ceremony, where veterans shared their memories of the operation during the Second World War.

As part of the event, William gave an emotional speech, telling the flag-waving crowd he was "deeply honoured" to be part of the proceedings on Southsea Common and emphasizing, "we will always remember those who served."

During his address, William proudly wore several medals, including the Great Master of The Most Honourable Order of the Bath around his neck, as well as the Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medals.

In a show of support for his father, he also wore the Coronation medal. This medal was awarded to those who contributed to King Charles' Coronation over a year ago, including members of the Royal Family and the Armed Forces. Both William and Harry received the medals, but Harry has so far refrained from wearing his.

Royal fans noted Harry's absence of the Coronation medal during a video appearance last month when he presented the prestigious Military Times Soldier of the Year Award.

Despite wearing other medals, the Coronation medal was noticeably absent. He also did not wear it at an event marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral days later.

It raised eyebrows with some seeing the move as a snub. But according to the Daily Mail, it was not meant as a dig, with a source saying the medal had to be sent to a specialist to be fixed. They told the publication: "Harry's failure to wear his father's Coronation medal wasn't intended as a snub to the King.



It comes as William took centre stage at the national ceremony in Portsmouth marking the historic 1944 Normandy landings, the turning point in the Allies' Second World War victory.