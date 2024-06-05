Evangeline Lilly announces retirement from Hollywood

Evangeline Lilly revealed that she will be “stepping away” from Hollywood to pursue a different path.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp actress, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to share that while she is distancing herself from acting, she might return one day.

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings,” she wrote in the caption for a video clip of herself nearly two decades ago.

“Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfilment,” Lilly continued. “I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY.”

The post had a video of herself in 2006 in which she shared her hopes for the future.

“Ten years from now, where would I like to be?” she said in the clip. “I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but, ideally, 10 years from now I would like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family, and I’d like to be writing, and potentially, maybe, influencing people’s lives in more humanitarian ways.”

The video clip was also added a footage of Maya Angelou talking about a similar situation.