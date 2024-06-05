Lahore paint factory catches fire; no casualties reported

Representational image of a blaze. — Pexels File

A fire erupted late at night at a paint factory near Karol Ghati in Lahore, causing a series of explosions from the drums of thinner and other chemicals drums stored inside the building.



The fire soon engulfed the entire facility.

According to Rescue officials, the blaze broke out around 10:30 pm at the factory located near the Ring Road. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown so far.

"Flames are reaching sky-high from the paint factory, which covers an area of 6 kanals. The continuous sound of exploding chemical drums has caused panic in the area," a Rescue official reported.

At least ten to 12 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to control the fire, but the fire has not been extinguished yet.

No casualties have been reported, as the factory is situated away from residential areas.

Local residents said that the chemicals produced at the affected factory were supplied to nearby factories.