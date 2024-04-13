Jon Bon Jovi recalls first meeting with Michael Jackson

Recently, Jon Bon Jovi talked about how he had met Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, back in 1986 and 1987 while on his band's Slippery When Wet tour.



The Livin' On A Prayer singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his upcoming docuseries Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story! and remembered having met Michael in Japan when they were on tour.

Michael was invited to a party in Bon Jovi's hotel room with bandmate Richie Sambora, but the Billie Jean hitmaker sent Bubbles, his pet chimpanzee, instead.

“Everybody wanted to meet Michael Jackson. So, [former guitarist] Richie [Sambora] and I had the opportunity to go up to his room, and we walked into his hotel room — which was all done up in mirrors so he could dance — and they actually took a wall out between these rooms,” he recounted to Kimmel.

“They absolutely did [remove the wall] because he was there for quite a while,” he continued.

“So now we think we're friends and we say, ‘Come on down to our floor and hang out. We've got the whole band here, our girlfriends and all are here,’” he added.

“Unfortunately he didn't come, but he sends Bubbles the chimp as his representative,” Bon Jovi shared while he chuckled. “That was big. Bubbles comes down and wreaks havoc. Bubbles parties like a rock star.”

He continued by describing Bubbles' "putting on a show" and "jumping on the bed." Bon Jovi joked, "Seemed like a lifetime," in response to Kimmel's question about how long Bubbles had been in their room. They continued to party until "hotel management came and threatened to throw us out."