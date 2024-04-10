Jodie Foster explains what it's like directing Robert Downey Jr in Home for the Holidays

Jodie Foster shares her working experience with Robert Downey Jr in Home for the Holidays

Jodie Foster has recently explained what it was like directing Robert Downey Jr in the 1995 Thanksgiving comedy, Home for the Holidays.



Foster recalled that their movie's production started in early 1995 which coincided with Downey's addiction struggles.

One year later, the Iron Man actor was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded gun.

Speaking to Esquire, Foster opened up about a conversation she had with Downey at the time.

“[I said], ‘Look, I couldn’t be more grateful for what you’ve given in this film, but I’m scared of what happens to you next," recounted the actress and movie-maker.

Foster continued, "Right now you (Downey) are incredibly good at balancing on the barstool. But it’s really precarious, and I’m not sure how that’s going to end’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Silence of the Lambs actress gushed over the Marvel star for his talents but addressed the qualities Downey struggled with.

Reflecting on directing Downey, Foster told the outlet, “What was so interesting about him then was what a genius he was—there was more creativity in his little finger than I will ever have in my whole life—but he did not have the discipline."

"He was so out there that all of that wonderful talent was kind of just, like, flailing his arms in the water and making a big mess," stated the 61-year-old.

Foster pointed out, "It was in there somewhere, right? Because now he is somebody who’s become disciplined almost as a way of surviving."

“I have faith in people’s ability to change if they want it, and he really wanted it," she added.

Meanwhile, Downey won Oscar for Best Supporting Actor last for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.