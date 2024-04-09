Prince Harry disappoints Meghan Markle with his plans for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry is planning to rebuild his life in the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids.

Speaking to New magazine, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex is pushing the duchess to join him on upcoming trip to London in spite of security concerns.

For the unversed, the royal is set to return to his home country after over three months to celebrate 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games next month.

Besides attending the event, he has also planned to check on his family, especially King Charles and Kate Middleton in the wake of their respective cancer diagnosis.

Harry also wants his children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to get a chance to meet their cousins and make friends in their blood relations.

“Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins and even the children of some of his friends,” the source told the outlet, according to Sky News Australia.

“He [Harry] feels like they have been away from the UK for far too long and wants to start building a life here. Not full-time, but a second home which they can visit regularly.”

However, it is certain the Suits alum is ought to be disappointed due to her lack of desire to reconnect with the royal family, as well as soaring security risks.

“It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe," the source revealed.