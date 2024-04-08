Taylor Swift booed by Morgan Wallen’s fans during his concert

Taylor Swift's fans subsequently dragged Morgan Wallen and his fans on social media



Taylor Swift was savagely booed by country singer Morgan Wallen’s fans during his recent concert in Indianapolis.

The fan reaction was brought about when Wallen, 30, cracked a joke in good faith, praising the international pop sensation for her massive influence.

“This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row,” he said, before quipping, “I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town.”

While some cheered for Swift, the majority booed her.

However, Wallen attempted to defuse the situation and urged fans, “We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo. I appreciate that. I know y’all got my back, though.”

However, Wallen’s joke wasn’t well-received by Swifties, who took to X (previously Twitter) to express their disappointment with his fanbase.

“Taylor Swift has more class than you and your fans. She would never insult you, even though you deserve yo be. Drop Taylor’s name to get your name out there,” one Swiftie fumed.