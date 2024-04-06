Gwen Stefani shares BTS of No Doubt rehearsing for Coachella

Gwen Stefani shared glimpses of the Coachella 2024 set

Gwen Stefani can’t hold her excitement back for her band No Doubt’s upcoming reunion at Coachella 2024.

Just a week before the music festival, the 54-year-old musician took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the Coachella set.

In the video, the band practices for their upcoming show as Stefani – the lead vocalist – rehearses her vocals.

The former The Voice judge has been teasing the upcoming show ever since it was first announced earlier this year in January.



In February, she told Jimmy Kimmel, “I know it’s going to be amazing.”

She continued, “I’m so excited, and I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start crackling up because it’s just going to be like riding a bike. We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now, we’re at Coachella.’ It’s going to be bizarre.”