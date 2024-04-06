VIDEO: Tailors tortured in Punjab's Mailsi for declining Eid orders

MAILSI: Disgruntled customers in Punjab's Mailsi city beat up tailors only because they declined to take orders for Eid ul Fitr, a festival on which Muslims traditionally wear new clothes and shoes.



According to sources, overwhelmed by too many orders, some local tailors refused to entertain the customers, who, attacked the seamsters like madmen and dealt them grievous bodily harm in Mailsi, a small city in southern Punjab.

After the altercation, the suspects fled the scene.

Police have launched raids to apprehend the suspects and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

On Eid, it is customary for Muslims to dress themselves up in their best garments, and visit their friends and family. This practice is deeply ingrained in their tradition, symbolising the sheer joy and happiness of one of the most celebrated occasions.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, in a bizarre case of robbery, police in Punjab’s Layyah arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing clothes from a tailor’s shop.

The police said the suspect was observing Itikaf at a local mosque when he was taken into custody, Geo News reported on Tuesday, April 2.

They added that the suspect along with his accomplice stole suits from the tailor’s shop in Moti Bazar of the city.

At least 12 suits stolen from the shop were also recovered from the suspect, the law enforcers added.