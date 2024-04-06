Shakira admits overdoing signature in 20s, finds it 'cringe' now'

Shakira opened up about her early music career, revealing candid insights into her signature yodeling.
Speaking on the season finale episode of Hot Ones, she admitted to now finding her past vocal style "cringe-worthy."
Shakira acknowledged that she used to overdo the cries in her voice, deeming it as "too much" and even "exaggerated" and "a little baroque."
During the interview, she demonstrated the vocal affectation for host Sean Evans, a feature fans will recognize from hits like Whenever, Wherever and others.
She opened up about the evolution of her voice and artistic maturity in a recent interview.
Reflecting on how motherhood has influenced her voice, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared that she noticed her voice becoming thicker and fuller after welcoming sons.
In a separate interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she discussed her journey, admitting that she used to criticize her earlier work but has since embraced her evolution as an artist.
She mentioned listening to her music with her sons and expressed pride in her current artistic self.
Oprah Winfrey and her team share good news about Webby Awards nomination on social media
Dwayne Johnson dishes details about not endorsing anyone in this year's presidential run
Beyoncé achieves second official chart double with 'Cowboy Carter' hits Beyoncé striving for musical purity and...
Suki Waterhouse confirms arrival of first child with Robert Pattinson in announcement
Kirsten Dunst reveals she was child actress while working with Tom Cruies on Interview with Vampire set
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen write a joint statement on social media about their split