Shakira admits overdoing signature in 20s, finds it 'cringe' now'

Shakira embraces growth and evolution as an artist.

Shakira opened up about her early music career, revealing candid insights into her signature yodeling.

Speaking on the season finale episode of Hot Ones, she admitted to now finding her past vocal style "cringe-worthy."

Shakira acknowledged that she used to overdo the cries in her voice, deeming it as "too much" and even "exaggerated" and "a little baroque."

During the interview, she demonstrated the vocal affectation for host Sean Evans, a feature fans will recognize from hits like Whenever, Wherever and others.

She opened up about the evolution of her voice and artistic maturity in a recent interview.

Reflecting on how motherhood has influenced her voice, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared that she noticed her voice becoming thicker and fuller after welcoming sons.

In a separate interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she discussed her journey, admitting that she used to criticize her earlier work but has since embraced her evolution as an artist.

She mentioned listening to her music with her sons and expressed pride in her current artistic self.