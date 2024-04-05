Eid ul Fitr 2024 holidays announced in Punjab

People exchange Eid greetings after offering Eid ul Fitr prayers in Islamabad on July 29, 2014. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has followed footsteps of the Centre to announced holidays for Eid ul Fitre as a four-day holiday was approved for offices functioning six days a week while three-day off would be given to five days a week offices.

Ahead of the big festival, the provincial government issued a notification regarding the Eid holidays to all relevant departments.

Yesterday, the federal government also notified the Eid holidays.

As per the notification released by the Cabinet Division, the offices observing five working days a week will observe three public holidays from April 10 to 12 and the offices observing six working days will observe four public holidays from April 10 to 13.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also announced that the central bank will “remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr”.

The Met Office on Monday predicted that the first day of Eid ul Fitr would fall on April 10 as the Shawwal moon was expected to be sighted on April 9.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the crescent would be born on April 8 at 11:21pm and it would be aged between 19 and 20 hours the next day around Maghrib prayer.

The crescent could be spotted for over 50 minutes around the sundown, it said.

The PMD said the sky in most parts of the country would be clear on April 9. However, it added that the sky might be cloudy in northern areas.