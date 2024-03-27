Kate Middleton receives encouraging news ahead of royal comeback

Kate Middleton is determined to return “more passionate” to public duties following her treatment from cancer.



The Princess of Wales hinted at longer time away from royal duties during a video message, in which she unveiled her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer last week.

Speaking to People, Ailsa Anderson, a former spokeswoman for the late Queen Elizabeth noted that the mom of three is borrowing strength from support of her loved ones as she continues her battle.

A former palace aide also pointed out the precarious situation of the royal family in the wake of current health crisis involving both King Charles and Kate.

"She has the inner strength, the support of her husband and her extraordinary family, so she can focus on what’s important, which is her getting back to strength," shared Anderson to the outlet.

"[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment, and there will be an even greater appreciation that they are human beings with frailties like the rest of us," claimed another palace source.

"They are so dedicated to their roles. I think you will find when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate,” they added.