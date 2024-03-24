Drake Bell seeks apology from star supporters of abuser Brian Peck

Drake Bell is still holding out for an apology from alleged supporters of Brian Peck.

The Drake & Josh alum made shocking revelation about being sexually abused by the former Nickelodeon dialogue coach on new ID docu-series Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The disgraced employee of the TV network was taken to court by Bell and his mother over the abuse, where he was convicted on charges of child abuse.

During his trial, Drake revealed that stars like James Marsden, Taran Killam, Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, as well as Growing Pains parents Joanna Kerns and the late Alan Thicke sided with Peck expressed their vocal support for Peck.

“I haven’t gotten an apology, or a sorry, from anybody that had written letters or was involved in supporting him at all,” the 37-year-old actor said during an episode on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast.

He admitted to learning about the letters only recently after the docu-series petitioned the court to unseal the documents.

“I learned that later, I mean, there were multiple people that had supported him that went on to work on Drake & Josh,” he told the host.

The Amanda Show alum continued: “And I worked with these people every day, and I thought they were my friends. They were people in positions of power, that they were my bosses. They were directors, they were producers.

“It was a situation where I thought I was surrounded by, I thought I was safe. I thought, OK, I thought I got rid of, the cancer has been carved out, we’re better now.

And I had no idea that for four years, I was working alongside people who had supported him, and probably in the back of their mind were thinking of me in a certain way, and I thought they were my friends,” Bell lamented.