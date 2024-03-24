Kim Soo Hyun romance rumors swirl as Kim Sae Ron shares, deletes intimate snap

Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun are causing stir on social media.

Kim Sae Ron's recent Instagram story update has triggered a wave of speculation regarding a potential romantic involvement with fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun.

The update, posted around 1 am on March 24, featured a selfie of Kim Sae Ron alongside Kim Soo Hyun.

Although swiftly deleted, vigilant netizens managed to capture screenshots, fueling widespread discussion and conjecture across various online platforms.

This development has reignited interest in a past statement made by Soo Hyun during a showcase interview for the film Secretly, Greatly back in 2013.

At that time, he had mused about the prospect of marrying a 21-year-old when he reaches the age of 41.

In the midst of the speculation surrounding their potential relationship, it's worth noting that Kim Soo Hyun was born in 1988, while Kim Sae Ron was born in 2000.

Kim Sae Ron has stepped back from the entertainment industry following a DUI controversy.

Reports suggest that she has been offering acting lessons as a means of earning a livelihood during this period.



