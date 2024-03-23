RHOBH's Kyle Richards takes big step to end marriage with Mauricio Umansky

RHBH Kyle Richards hired divorce lawyers eight months after parting ways with Mauricio Umansky

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently hired divorce lawyers eight months after parting ways with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

A source exclusively told Life & Style about the pair’s split after being married for 27 years, confirming: “Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back. She needed to move on.”

The reality star needed her sister Kathy Hilton back in her life after everything that had happened given that “Kathy and her husband, [Rick Hilton], have carried a lot of animosity toward Mauricio.”

Previously, Mauricio quit his job at Rick’s real estate company in 2011.

This strained Kyle’s relationship with Kathy and now that her 53-year-old husband is “finally out of the picture,” it can be assumed that “there will be some healing happening” in the sisters’ relationship.

However, the real estate broker is not looking for a divorce at the moment, revealing that he “had a whole breakdown” at work.

The source confirmed his stance, stating: “He doesn’t want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point.”

For the unversed, Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot back in January 1996. The two share three daughters; Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, as well as Farrah Brittany from RHOBH alum’s first marriage.